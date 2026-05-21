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BLOODLINES of the ILLUMINATI (Original Classic) - In this old classic from the early 90's, Fritz Springmeier exposes the reality of elite families (known as "The Illuminati") involved in a conspiracy to bring about a Satanic/Luciferian New World Order. All credit for this video goes to Fritz Springmeier and the 'Therefore I Am' public access channel that had him on.