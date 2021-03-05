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Remembering Boston Massacre Day: John Hancock Edition
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12 views • March 05, 2021
Little known to most people today, for many years after the Boston Massacre of March 5, 1770 - residents of the city held a solemn public holiday to commemorate the event annually. These tributes featured special orations, poetry, and visual representations. On this episode of Path to Liberty, highlights from John Hancock’s Massacre Day Oration of March 5, 1774.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: March 5, 2021
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: March 5, 2021
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