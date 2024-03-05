Russia Demands Crimea Bridge Answers - Russian FM Spox

- "Berlin must provide an explanation: not only through diplomatic channels, but also publicly, politically, in terms of foreign policy, and internationally," Maria Zakharova (Russian

Foreign Ministry) said, following the release of an audio recording which purportedly revealed that members of Germany's military discussed an act of sabotage on the main link between the Russian mainland and the peninsula.

Maria Zakharova on Nuland's resignation:

💬 "Nuland notified Blinken of her intention to resign in the coming weeks.

The reason won't be told to you. But it's simple - the failure of the Biden administration's anti-Russian course. The Russophobia proposed by Victoria Nuland as the main foreign policy concept of the United States is dragging the Democrats to the bottom like a stone.

RUMORS, posted by @condottieros

Nuland's resignation is primarily linked to the upcoming investigation by the FBI and the U.S.

Department of Justice's Special Investigations Unit, where $10.5 billion was spent on the Maidan in Ukraine (the public was told about $5 billion), as well as where $120 billion was spent on disclosed items and almost as much on classified items in the CIA and Pentagon budgets since 2018.

The fourth team of inspectors from the United States in six months is still working in Kiev. The results of their work and reporting are strictly classified. They are transmitted directly to the Secretary of State under FBI supervision. The fun is just beginning.