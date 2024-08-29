IOF forced a Palestinian family to leave their home in West Bank today in order to Demolish It

#Israeli occupation forces forced a #Palestinian family to leave their home today in order to demolish it during their raid on Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm, in occupied #West #Bank

There were more Palestinian children dying daily today, videos too horrible and unblurred to post. Cynthia

Also a more descriptive report video posted today, about activities in West Bank:

https://www.brighteon.com/59c1a58d-2fa3-4499-b43a-db80e2f2c150

Adding: The West Bank resistance has been an unachievable target for the Zionist state for years, since its renewed uprising in 2021, through its 2023 heroic defeat of "Operation Home and Garden" - which was re-named by the Jenin Brigade as "Wrath of Jenin", and onto its hurtful, effective activity in support of Gaza during the genocide

A new operation will only show more brutality to civilians, but only make the resistance stronger; force and violence have not worked ONCE against the Palestinian cause, and has created more trouble for the ZionNazi entity each time. And now that they have let go of all "political" approaches to neutralize the West Bank, they will commit another mistake that will hurt in the future

Another large-scale incursion, and this time including the 3 major hotspots of West Bank resistance: Jenin, Tulkarem and Toubas, will fail to achieve the goal it threatens as well