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How to Make Pasta Salad EASY | Homemade pasta salad recipe (make Pasta in less than 21 minutes)
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80 views • May 08, 2021
How to Make Pasta Salad EASY | Homemade pasta salad recipe (make Pasta in less than 21 minutes). Learn how to make pasta easy and delicious. Takes less than 21 minutes to make this homemade pasta recipe!!
🔎 About this video - Learning how to make pasta is fun and easy. This pasta salad recipe is delicious and will make your lips lick. You'll learn how to make the pasta salad at home easy which includes the pasta sauce. This recipe uses penne pasta. So stick around and enjoy this how to make pasta tutorial!
Get this recipe at:
► https://berkeleychefs.com/how-to-make-pasta
Subscribe to the Berkeley Chefs channel on YouTube: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
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Make sure to follow Berkeley Chefs on other social media too!
BRIGHTEON - https://berkeleychefs.com/checkourchannel
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An original video production by Berkeley Chefs.
🔎 About this video - Learning how to make pasta is fun and easy. This pasta salad recipe is delicious and will make your lips lick. You'll learn how to make the pasta salad at home easy which includes the pasta sauce. This recipe uses penne pasta. So stick around and enjoy this how to make pasta tutorial!
Get this recipe at:
► https://berkeleychefs.com/how-to-make-pasta
Subscribe to the Berkeley Chefs channel on YouTube: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
Please consider supporting Berkeley Chefs
►BUY Berkeley Chefs gear - https://berkeleychefs.com/shop
►Support our plant-based cooking channel - https://subscribestar.com/berkeleychefs
►Sign up for our free email list! - https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
Make sure to follow Berkeley Chefs on other social media too!
BRIGHTEON - https://berkeleychefs.com/checkourchannel
RUMBLE - https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetorumblechannel
An original video production by Berkeley Chefs.
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