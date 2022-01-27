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Fighting For Freedom with Thomas Renz and Sam Sorbo | MSOM Ep. 425
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10 views • January 27, 2022
In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan interviews Thomas Renz about his testimony at Senator Ron Johnson’s hearing where he shared DOD data that proves a massive increase in vaccine injuries. Next Sean talks to Sam Sorbo about her new show “School’s Out” on Epoch TV about educational freedom, protecting our children, and preserving American family values.
Renz-Law.com
SamSorbo.com
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Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
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www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.net
Renz-Law.com
SamSorbo.com
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C
BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/3sIiGcw
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3tHkWkI
MyPatriotSupply: https://bit.ly/32OOD81
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.net
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