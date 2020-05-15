© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Natural Path to Health with Dr. Eli Camp, of Medicine Talk
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • May 15, 2020
If your immune system is busy trying to deal with past health issues, it makes sense that it would be less capable of fighting off new threats, right? As soon as one health issue or another gets the better of us, we're then vulnerable to new pathogens and developing chronic disease.
But, what if instead of constantly treading water and treating symptoms, you could actually solve the underlying issues? We know that BioPro-Plus helps us clear our bodies of infection, but we were also joined by Dr. Eli Camp of Medicine Talk to discuss her Natural Path to Health on this webinar. She gave us lots of actionable tips to help us get to the root cause of our disease.
Why not watch her now to see what you can do to get back on this path?
But, what if instead of constantly treading water and treating symptoms, you could actually solve the underlying issues? We know that BioPro-Plus helps us clear our bodies of infection, but we were also joined by Dr. Eli Camp of Medicine Talk to discuss her Natural Path to Health on this webinar. She gave us lots of actionable tips to help us get to the root cause of our disease.
Why not watch her now to see what you can do to get back on this path?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.