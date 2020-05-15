Natural Path to Health with Dr. Eli Camp, of Medicine Talk

If your immune system is busy trying to deal with past health issues, it makes sense that it would be less capable of fighting off new threats, right? As soon as one health issue or another gets the better of us, we're then vulnerable to new pathogens and developing chronic disease.



But, what if instead of constantly treading water and treating symptoms, you could actually solve the underlying issues? We know that BioPro-Plus helps us clear our bodies of infection, but we were also joined by Dr. Eli Camp of Medicine Talk to discuss her Natural Path to Health on this webinar. She gave us lots of actionable tips to help us get to the root cause of our disease.



Why not watch her now to see what you can do to get back on this path?