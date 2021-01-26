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EP 2293-9AM GREAT NEWS! U.S. MILITARY BLOCKED LEFT's INSURRECTION & PROTECTED PROTESTORS
The Pete Santilli Show
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650 views • January 26, 2021
PETE SANTILLI SHOW - #2293 - 9AM  EASTERN
TUESDAY - JANUARY 26, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST:  https://evault.video/view?l=3592751104 

EP 2293-9AM GREAT NEWS! U.S. MILITARY BLOCKED LEFT's INSURRECTION & PROTECTED PROTESTORS  

This is a time of extraordinary stress for many Americans, but the stress is caused by lack of vital information – not by true facts on the ground in the historic conflict now underway. Most Americans are unaware that the U. S. military high command has been investigating a criminal insurrection aimed at subverting the November 3 federal elections. With that knowledge in hand, the outlook for Americans and the future of their constitutional republic is much improved, and potentially may become the best since its founding.   https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/16742 


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