The Lottery Curse

Should your focus be on money? Will winning a massive amount of money in a lottery make you happy? What happens to people who actually win the lottery? Can it be more of a curse to win the lottery than to lose playing it? Can lotteries demotivate people to improve their financial conditions? Does the lottery have among the worst odds of winning compared to other forms of gambling? Which nations lose the most money on lotteries? What happens when friends and relatives learn someone wins the lottery? Are lottery winners more likely to file for bankruptcy in certain time periods than those who did not win the lottery? Does God know that you need to eat? What did Jesus say His followers should do? Steve Dupuie and Dr. Thiel address these matters.





A written article of related interest is available titled "The ‘curse’ of winning the lottery" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/the-curse-of-winning-the-lottery-4/