【Ukraine Rescue】Brazilian Self-Media Person Amazed by the Financial and Personnel Resources of the NFSC and ROLF

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/15/2022 A self-media person from Brazil is amazed by the NFSC and ROLF’s strong financial ability and high-quality volunteers, the NFSC is able to set up the largest and most well-equipped tent in the entire camp within two days. Volunteer Nicole tells him that if large Western companies want to gain access to the huge market of 1.4 billion Chinese, they must cut ties with the CCP and stand with the NFSC to destroy the CCP. The CCP does not represent the Chinese people. He says he will help spread the news about the NFSC in Brazil.