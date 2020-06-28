50 Million Americans May Die From COVID-19 Vaccine - Dr. Judy A. Mikovits (MIRRORED)Mirrored from You Tube channel ♦IMMORTALTRUTHZ♦ at:-Dr. Judy A. Mikovits earned her BA in chemistry with a specialization in biology from the University of Virginia in 1980 and her PhD in biochemistry and molecular biology from George Washington University in 1992. In her 35-year quest to understand and treat chronic diseases, she has co-authored seminal papers culminating at least a decade of research in each of four fields: immunology, natural products chemistry, epigenetics, and HIV/AIDs drug development. In this clip, Dr. Mikovits states that at least 50 million Americans may die if they are successful in mandating a coronavirus vaccine on the entire population.On the issue of mandatory vaccinations, U.S. Representative Thomas Massie recently wrote the following on Twitter - "There is no authority in the Constitution that authorizes the government to stick a needle in you against your will, force you to wear a face mask, or track your daily movements. Anyone who says you have no right to avoid those things fundamentally misunderstands the 9th Amendment."---Appreciation & Thanks to: Yellow VestsCHECKOUT Yellow Vests CHANNEL And PLEASE SUBSCRIBE!------Please Subscribe to My LBRY Channel:---💠 IF THIS CHANNEL GOES PLEASE TRY THESE 💠Copyright Disclaimer:Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.