The Constitution’s Unsung Hero: Matt Rosendale

In his two years in Congress, U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana has quietly compiled a perfect Freedom Index score. The New American interviewed Rosendale in his Billings, Montana, office, where the energetic and principled congressman discussed the attack on fossil fuels, the Biden Crime Family, the persecution of Donald Trump, aid to Ukraine, the absurdity of letting people who are confused about their sex access to powerful military weapons, and how he’s voted so consistently with the U.S. Constitution while most others in Congress don’t.

