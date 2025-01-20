Explaining Mind Control With Jason Christoff

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Max interviews Jason Christoff about mind control in all it's manifestations. Jason talks about our addiction to screens and how we mimic what is shown to us via entertainment. Max and Jason talk about the power of repetition, how our physical health impacts the ease of controlling our minds, the historical basis of mind control, the use of guilt and shame, the hijacking of our brains and the myriad ways the global cult imprisons our minds and uses us to further their anti-human globalist agenda.