243 vs 270: Is 243 Enough For Deer?

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If you’ve ever wanted to stir up a hornet’s nest, all you need to do is go onto any hunting forum and pose the question, “Which is better, 270 or 243?” Then just sit back and watch the fireworks like it’s the 4th of July.





The 243 Winchester and 270 Winchester are two centerfire rifle cartridges that shooters predominantly use for varmint hunting or whitetail, antelope, or mule deer.





Both hunting calibers are wildly successful and have their distinct advantages. The 270, with its heavier bullets, is particularly devastating against large game, while the 243 uses lighter projectiles that many deer hunters prefer for its low felt recoil and flat shooting tendencies.





Both camps of hunters and marksmen staunchly defend their rifle caliber of choice, refusing to budge even an inch or entertain the possibility that the other cartridge has some merit. However, many novice hunters are dragged into the quandary of which deer cartridge will be best for their new hunting rifle.





No matter which hunting cartridge you choose, there’s no doubt that the whitetail deer in your area will rue the day you go into the woods! I can promise that if you do your part, you will have good luck with either rifle cartridge.





However, when selecting a caliber for your new bolt action rifle, it’s prudent to understand the advantages and disadvantages of each.