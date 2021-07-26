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Canadians are the enemy - The Canadian Military Declares War on Canadians - Corbett Report
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276 views • July 26, 2021
The Canadian Military Declares War on Canadians - Corbett Report
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Know the Truth! Share the Truth! Spread the Truth! EVERYWHERE!!!
Find Truth Spreader here:
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@Truthspreader:3
( main channel )
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BE WISE! - FOLLOW BOTH JUST IN CASE ONE GOES DOWN.
CONTENT POSTED IS MIRRORED. Please support the original content providers as well.
HERE:
https://www.youtube.com/c/corbettreport
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