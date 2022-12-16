Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightning II fighter CRASH at Fort Worth, December 15, 2022

We have been experiencing a few "computer problems" over here TOO! FORTUNATELY for everyone in the military - We have been PUSHING those problems OUT, and into all the military computer systems - especially the avionics ones. Hope that HELPS! "Superpowers"... they're no good if you don't USE them! Notice how the fighter jet was GENTLY let down, and then began to spin UNCONTROLLABLY - as the engine refused to slow down - forcing the pilot to EJECT! WHO can EXPLAIN such a thing!!!

News story.

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.