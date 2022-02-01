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The Art of Suffering - Episode 1
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50 views • February 01, 2022
This is a formal invitation to take 30 minutes of your day and be inspired, challenged, receive, and share real-life stories of those who chose not to settle for who the world said they should be, but rather who are walking the path that leads them to become who God created them to be, a saint. A path that is only available to those who embrace the cross in their life. Jesus Christ perfected the art of suffering at Calvary. When we respond to His invitation to participate in that suffering by uniting our cross to His, God takes our mess and transforms it into His message. (See Jn 3:14 - Col.1:24,29)
🙏🏻WILL YOU PLEASE HELP ME GROW THIS CHANNEL AND PODCAST? 🙏🏻
▶️ 1. 🔔 Don’t miss a Youtube: Please click Subscribe, then Click "Notification Bell" = 🔔 and select “all” to be notified of all new shows.
▶️ 2. 👍🏻 Please "Like" this video.
▶️ 3. 📲 Please share this video on Facebook and Twitter using the SHARE button.
▶️ 4. Check out my podcast: Art of Suffering: Our Mess Becomes God's Message on Itunes and Spotify
https://podcasts.apple.com/…/…/art-of-suffering/id1513215041
▶️ 5. Check out my website: www.chadjudice.com
▶️ 6. 📚 Please explore Chad's 3 books at amazon.com:
https://www.amazon.com/Waiting-Eli-Fathers-Jou…/…/0925417653
▶️ 7. 🐦 Follow Chad Judice on Social Media:
🔴 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chad.judice.1
🔴 Twitter: https://twitter.com/Chad_judice
🔴 YouTube: Click Subscribe, then Click "Notification Bell" = 🔔 (all)
🙏🏻WILL YOU PLEASE HELP ME GROW THIS CHANNEL AND PODCAST? 🙏🏻
▶️ 1. 🔔 Don’t miss a Youtube: Please click Subscribe, then Click "Notification Bell" = 🔔 and select “all” to be notified of all new shows.
▶️ 2. 👍🏻 Please "Like" this video.
▶️ 3. 📲 Please share this video on Facebook and Twitter using the SHARE button.
▶️ 4. Check out my podcast: Art of Suffering: Our Mess Becomes God's Message on Itunes and Spotify
https://podcasts.apple.com/…/…/art-of-suffering/id1513215041
▶️ 5. Check out my website: www.chadjudice.com
▶️ 6. 📚 Please explore Chad's 3 books at amazon.com:
https://www.amazon.com/Waiting-Eli-Fathers-Jou…/…/0925417653
▶️ 7. 🐦 Follow Chad Judice on Social Media:
🔴 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chad.judice.1
🔴 Twitter: https://twitter.com/Chad_judice
🔴 YouTube: Click Subscribe, then Click "Notification Bell" = 🔔 (all)
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