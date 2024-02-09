[Bidan] Apocalypse

Under Siege
* Joe’s [p]residency will probably come to an end.
* This report from the special counsel is an apocalyptic takedown.
* It annihilates his integrity, decency, ability, judgment — all of it.
* He still points his finger at DJT, but he’s guilty of what he accused his enemy of all along.
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Greg Kelly Reports (8 February 2024)
