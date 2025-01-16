Raids, Violence, and Arrests in Askar Camp East of Nablus City





The Zionist occupation forces stormed the Askar refugee camp east of Nablus and conducted a savage raid on several homes, destroying some of their contents, terrorizing the residents, and arresting five young men before withdrawing from the camp.

Ongoing raids and arrests continue in the West Bank, this time in the New Askar Refugee Camp, resulting in the arrest of five young men and the destruction of several homes.

Interview: Nihad Al-Ajouri, uncle of one of the detainees

Reporting: Faris odeh

Filmed: 11/01/2025

