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YAHS Amightywind Prophecy 77 - In 2005, A New Anointing to the Pentecostal Churches, Greater than Azusa! (Now most are ICHABOD! YAHS Elite left) mirrored
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40 views • April 27, 2021
this is a mirrored video
Prophecy 77
Behold, I, YAHUVEH, Send You Forth
With a New Anointing to the Pentecostal Churches
for Those Who Will Believe and Receive!
YAHUVEH SAYS in Prophecy 99 that the organized churches are a Stench to HIS Nostrils
YAHUSHUA SAYS in Prophecy 95 the organized churches are a joke
Nobody who holds onto dead man made doctrines that so many are found in the Organized churches and religions will qualify to be the Bride of YAHUSHUA, the 144,000 found in the Book of Revelation.
So YAH AND YAHUSHUA have been for years instructing THEIR children to flee the dangers of organized churches and religion and build your own relationship with THEM.
In 2005, this was one of the last great endtime HOLY GHOST REVIVALS in America that will never be seen again in the Organized Churches. In 2021 most organized churches are ICHABOD. We are so close to the Great Tribulation if you are in an organized church YAH has said HE wants you to leave for your own safety.
YAH AND YAHUSHUA did this Great HOLY SPIRIT OUTPOURING out of THEIR MERCY and LOVE.
Please read and study YAHS Amightywind Prophecies to see everything you need to prepare.
Written/Spoken under the anointing of the
RUACH ha KODESH through Apostle Elisheva Elijah
December 26, 2004
Released January 7, 2005
This is a mirrored video from the original on Youtube from account YTFORYAHUSHUA. Thank you so much beloved brother, many blessings to you.
https://www.youtube.com/watchv=JfTQmQWLq9s
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
See all Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
Prophecy 77
Behold, I, YAHUVEH, Send You Forth
With a New Anointing to the Pentecostal Churches
for Those Who Will Believe and Receive!
YAHUVEH SAYS in Prophecy 99 that the organized churches are a Stench to HIS Nostrils
YAHUSHUA SAYS in Prophecy 95 the organized churches are a joke
Nobody who holds onto dead man made doctrines that so many are found in the Organized churches and religions will qualify to be the Bride of YAHUSHUA, the 144,000 found in the Book of Revelation.
So YAH AND YAHUSHUA have been for years instructing THEIR children to flee the dangers of organized churches and religion and build your own relationship with THEM.
In 2005, this was one of the last great endtime HOLY GHOST REVIVALS in America that will never be seen again in the Organized Churches. In 2021 most organized churches are ICHABOD. We are so close to the Great Tribulation if you are in an organized church YAH has said HE wants you to leave for your own safety.
YAH AND YAHUSHUA did this Great HOLY SPIRIT OUTPOURING out of THEIR MERCY and LOVE.
Please read and study YAHS Amightywind Prophecies to see everything you need to prepare.
Written/Spoken under the anointing of the
RUACH ha KODESH through Apostle Elisheva Elijah
December 26, 2004
Released January 7, 2005
This is a mirrored video from the original on Youtube from account YTFORYAHUSHUA. Thank you so much beloved brother, many blessings to you.
https://www.youtube.com/watchv=JfTQmQWLq9s
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
See all Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
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