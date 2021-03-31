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AP Calls for Permanent Lockdown in Dystopian Rant
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30 views • March 31, 2021
AP Calls for Permanent Lockdown in Dystopian Rant
Alex Jones breaks down the paralyzing fear keeping the left locked in a Stockholm syndrome state cowering to authoritarians. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60639ea72fe28b6e97b34fff
Alex Jones breaks down the paralyzing fear keeping the left locked in a Stockholm syndrome state cowering to authoritarians. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60639ea72fe28b6e97b34fff
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