The Covid-19 Vaccine: Truth and Lies

Want the truth about the vaccine? Then listen to the ones who were right on everything from the beginning.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1. AmericasVoice.news - Stinchfield Tonight - IS THE COVID VACCINE DANGEROUS?
https://americasvoice.news/video/1pvcjUUaprBlsYc/
2. Gettr.com - Christine Anderson of the EU Parliament
https://gettr.com/post/p2dygb69623
3. TheGatewayPundit.com - Dr Peter McCullough – “This Spike Protein is a Killer”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/04/dr-peter-mccullough-this-spike-protein-is-a-killer/#covid
For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.