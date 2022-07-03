POWERFUL! DR. STELLA EMMANUEL, PREPARE FOR WHAT IS COMING! REPENTANCE COMES

Dr. Stella Emmanuel spoke an incredibly powerful message on the need for repentance and revival. Dr. Stella says that we have an opportunity to repent as a nation and ask God for his blessings upon us and not judgement for turning our back on him. This is an incredibly powerful interview that you won't want to miss!

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Resistance Chicks

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