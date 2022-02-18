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Mindy Robinson Exposes the Shocking History of Vaccines
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190 views • February 18, 2022
Mindy Robinson is a conservative commentator, documentarian and is also running for Nevada’s State Assembly. She joins this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show and breaks down the history of the vaccines, which she says has always been dangerous because of the use of ingredients from animals. She also dives into Fraudci’s criminal history, weather manipulation, GETTR vs Gab and her new documentary, Route 91, which details the government coverup of the Las Vegas Shooting.
The doctors that I’ve spoken to are saying that the best thing you can do to protect yourself from Covid-19 is to simply build up your immune system. The supplement regimen that my own doctor has me on include Zinc, Quercetin, Vitamin C and Vitamin D, all of which are in Dr Zelenko’s Z-Stack. Get stocked up using code FREEDOM for 5% off at http://zstacklife.com/freedom.
The doctors that I’ve spoken to are saying that the best thing you can do to protect yourself from Covid-19 is to simply build up your immune system. The supplement regimen that my own doctor has me on include Zinc, Quercetin, Vitamin C and Vitamin D, all of which are in Dr Zelenko’s Z-Stack. Get stocked up using code FREEDOM for 5% off at http://zstacklife.com/freedom.
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