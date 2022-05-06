© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#ProjectVeritas "Oligarchy" 1-year-anniversary spin-off
Follow
2
Share
Report
40 views • May 06, 2022
PV is so good, bystanders like this one becomes their PR. Seriously!
I think Sat M M Sad is afraid of being found out, so I couldn't post his link here.
Don't forget to vote for PV. SMMS sure took the call to present "unlimited submissions" seriously... links below:
>> https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd-m6OhaOU2WXQqfc2ElOBDZcsShq3t9BuQzesTg6aJIxDjTg/viewForm
>> https://tinyurl.com/y4mpjwfw
I think Sat M M Sad is afraid of being found out, so I couldn't post his link here.
Don't forget to vote for PV. SMMS sure took the call to present "unlimited submissions" seriously... links below:
>> https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd-m6OhaOU2WXQqfc2ElOBDZcsShq3t9BuQzesTg6aJIxDjTg/viewForm
>> https://tinyurl.com/y4mpjwfw
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.