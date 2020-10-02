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What Do You Need For A Bug Out Vehicle? It's not what you might think!
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367 views • October 02, 2020
This episode of The Man Made Survival Show marks the beginning of a new era.
In the effort to bring you more value, I'll start interviewing some of the best people I know. From preppers, to builders, to doctors, nurses and anyone and every one I can.
Today I'm interviewing Wesley, he has a company that builds Bug Out Vehicles (BOVs), and gives us his insights as a professional on what makes the best BOV, and his advice might shock you.
Wesley also has guides to build your own Bug Out Vehicle, Bug Out Bugs among other things.
You can find his company here: https://www.SuperEsseStraps.com
Always Ready!
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Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
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Get your Green Medicine Encyclopedia today and use code MANMADESURVIVAL for a $40 discount.
https://www.greenmedicineencyclopedia.com/
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Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
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Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
In the effort to bring you more value, I'll start interviewing some of the best people I know. From preppers, to builders, to doctors, nurses and anyone and every one I can.
Today I'm interviewing Wesley, he has a company that builds Bug Out Vehicles (BOVs), and gives us his insights as a professional on what makes the best BOV, and his advice might shock you.
Wesley also has guides to build your own Bug Out Vehicle, Bug Out Bugs among other things.
You can find his company here: https://www.SuperEsseStraps.com
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Get your Green Medicine Encyclopedia today and use code MANMADESURVIVAL for a $40 discount.
https://www.greenmedicineencyclopedia.com/
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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