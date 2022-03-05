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TN Election Integrity - Kathy Harms
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1 view • March 05, 2022
Kathy Harms explains highlights the vulnerabilities in the TN election process and how to restore security to our 2022 election now. Share this video with anyone concerned with election integrity not only in TN, but in all 50 States. She has solutions to secure our 2022 election but they must be implemented now.
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