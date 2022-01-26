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EXPOSED! Government CAUGHT COVERING UP VACCINE DEATHS! - The Numbers Are FAKE! - Government PANICS
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7659 views • January 26, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent insane news regarding the Alberta, Canada government getting caught red handed faking the vaccine death and injury numbers by calling the majority of people who've been jabbed and got sick or died "unvaccinated."
Due to people not being considered vaccinated until 14 days after their second shot, as we predicted early on, they were being counted as unvaccinated and the numbers were completely manipulated on purpose.
The Alberta government was caught red handed on their own website doing this manipulation and swiftly took down the information from the site. They essentially panicked as soon as their own information was realized by the public.
In this video, we break down this blatant fraud and how other countries around the world are faring in the face of fraudulent numbers and massive vaccine death tolls.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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2022
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN US At Anarchapulco 2022:
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OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent insane news regarding the Alberta, Canada government getting caught red handed faking the vaccine death and injury numbers by calling the majority of people who've been jabbed and got sick or died "unvaccinated."
Due to people not being considered vaccinated until 14 days after their second shot, as we predicted early on, they were being counted as unvaccinated and the numbers were completely manipulated on purpose.
The Alberta government was caught red handed on their own website doing this manipulation and swiftly took down the information from the site. They essentially panicked as soon as their own information was realized by the public.
In this video, we break down this blatant fraud and how other countries around the world are faring in the face of fraudulent numbers and massive vaccine death tolls.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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