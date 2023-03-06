Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bitcoin Is The Only Way For Africa
15 views
channel image
African Voice
Published 16 hours ago |

The infamous FATF (financial action task force) legislation which has been put together by western nations without African input has been unleashed on South Africa and Nigeria recently. It is rightly perceived as an instrument to block Africa's attempt to indutrialize by throttling any financial investment in the continent. It has been said before that the collective west will do anything to prevent Africa from industrialising but to remain a resource colony.  

Keywords
bitcoincolonyfatf

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket