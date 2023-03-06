Bitcoin Is The Only Way For Africa

The infamous FATF (financial action task force) legislation which has been put together by western nations without African input has been unleashed on South Africa and Nigeria recently. It is rightly perceived as an instrument to block Africa's attempt to indutrialize by throttling any financial investment in the continent. It has been said before that the collective west will do anything to prevent Africa from industrialising but to remain a resource colony.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.