Restructuring the U.S. Military for a $200 Billion Republic, Khazarian Mafia Origins w/ Mike Harris

Former financial editor for Veterans Today, Mike Harris, rejoins the program to discuss bold solutions for America’s future—starting with restructuring the bloated U.S. military budget to a sustainable $200 billion, and redirecting funds toward critical infrastructure as a matter of national security. We also explore the origin of the term "Khazarian Mafia", which Harris and co-writer Dr. Preston James first coined in 2012, and how it’s shaped alternative geopolitical discourse ever since. Follow Mike Harris’s ongoing work at https://IntelDrop.org.