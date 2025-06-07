BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Restructuring the U.S. Military for a $200 Billion Republic, Khazarian Mafia Origins w/ Mike Harris
What is happening
90 views • 15 hours ago

See additional interview segment or signup for the newsletter at Substack: https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

*

https://sarahwestall.com/strategic-downsizing-restructuring-the-u-s-military-for-a-200-billion-republic/

*

Buy Retatrutide - Peptide more powerful and safer than Ozempic - Dramatically and safely lose weight: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code "sarah" to save 10%

*

Maintain Muscle while losing weight - Buy 5-Amino 1MQ at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/5-amino-1mq-50mg-capsules-60/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code "sarah" to save 10%

*

Buy Anti Aging Peptide GHK-Cu:

- Capsule form: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu-capsules-2mg/?ref=vbWRE3J

- Injectable: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu/?ref=vbWRE3J

- Nasal Spray: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu-spray/?ref=vbWRE3J

*

Former financial editor for Veterans Today, Mike Harris, rejoins the program to discuss bold solutions for America’s future—starting with restructuring the bloated U.S. military budget to a sustainable $200 billion, and redirecting funds toward critical infrastructure as a matter of national security. We also explore the origin of the term "Khazarian Mafia", which Harris and co-writer Dr. Preston James first coined in 2012, and how it’s shaped alternative geopolitical discourse ever since. Follow Mike Harris’s ongoing work at https://IntelDrop.org.

Keywords
jewishjewsanti-semiteus militarykhazarian mafiaoriginsrepublicrestructuringmike harris200 billion dollars
