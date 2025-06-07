Restructuring the U.S. Military for a $200 Billion Republic, Khazarian Mafia Origins w/ Mike Harris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former financial editor for Veterans Today, Mike Harris, rejoins the program to discuss bold solutions for America’s future—starting with restructuring the bloated U.S. military budget to a sustainable $200 billion, and redirecting funds toward critical infrastructure as a matter of national security. We also explore the origin of the term "Khazarian Mafia", which Harris and co-writer Dr. Preston James first coined in 2012, and how it’s shaped alternative geopolitical discourse ever since. Follow Mike Harris’s ongoing work at https://IntelDrop.org.