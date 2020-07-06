We Approach the Hegemony Moment, 3125

Good morning, I’m still reporting on the virus.

When you take on this work that Beth and I are emmeshed in you always wonder if you are on the right track. Is this story too honest, too much to be safe, or too little to be honest - because there are really darned few signposts to go by. Even Trump can only do so much. Even he has to bend some times in order to survive this maelstrom we are in which I call the hegemony time, leading up to the fast-approaching hegemony moment.

Truth is that you can only completely rely on that still, small voice, and even then you wonder, is it real? Am I really on track? Am I really doing God’s work? Will my grandchildren look back on these videos with pride or shame? Will we win? Or will the Minions of Satan win out and these truths be lost in the dust bin of history and we’ll end up in jail?

But every so often, you cross the path that God had laid out for you since before your conception, and something happens that shows you that you’re on that path right now.

Truth is, most of us Christians are no better than drunken sailors criss-crossing that path the Father laid out for us. But no matter, when we are trying to find it, we are promised that we will find it - more often, certainly, then if you aren’t trying. And when YOU do stumble across YOUR path, you get an experience like no other – the realization of being closer to God then you are in normal life. You’ve just stumbled across the path – your path.

I was looking at the comments from SR 3124 first thing this morning and there are so many good ones, but this one just God-smacked me in the face that I’d just crossed my path so closely that it’s caused an instant course correction.

This comment is so heartfelt – so truthful that I have to display this and a couple others to a wider audience than just those who normally read through the Comments.

Mine Gurgun not only lays out the problem, but the framework for the solution.

Mine Gurgun:

I've seen my share of questionable conduct in my years of clinical research. Never have I seen this level of coordinated corruption to sabotage the use of cost effective, safe, 91% effective drug when used early. This is a CRIME against humanity to deny its use. I truly hope a class action lawsuit can be brought against all saboteurs. All physicians involved with this corruption should LOSE their licenses and be sued for malpractice, especially for those who died, were in ICU, or denied HCQ. This is a blatant betrayal of their Hippocratic Oath. We MUST be able to trust our physicians. The regulatory agencies also must be restored. Perhaps this example will be the watershed moment to recalibrate clinical research and the practice of medicine, and insurance coverage. There are many other examples of holistic treatments that are not covered by insurance…. As an idealist and purist to practice, we must demand adherence to ethical standards. This expectation includes ALL human services as well. (Education, Business, News Journalism, Law) . And, as usual, President Trump is right AGAIN.



This is indeed a crime against humanity, and really marks a turning point for humankind on this planet. Will we become mere robo-slaves on a death planet? It’s closer than we think.

The word to understand is “hegemony”. Hegemony is when a group of factors conspire to create a power greater than their individual powers which are obvious to the public. In other words, the sum of the individual powers is greater than the whole and it creates a hegemony – an unforeseen greater power.

It means there is a moment in time before absolute totalitarian dictatorship – a time before the deal is sealed – a time when only a few people realize the deal is about to be sealed. That’s the hegemony time. We are on the edge right now – an edge so close to non-escape that the self-adoring “enlightened ones” – better known as the Minions of Satan on this channel - already believe Earth’s fate is sealed, so they have joined the enemy rather than continue to fight. That’s where hope comes in. Almost no one will fight for a losing side. You have to provide hope for the army if the army is to win. And it can’t be false hope. It has to have on honest as well as a rational basis.

So, we are currently in the hegemony time now – just before world totalitarianism becomes inescapable. The absolute cusp of hegemony is Nov. 3rd. The MOS folk already know it. They have been – they are – and they will throw everything into this the greatest battle – certainly of our time – who knows – this century – last century – since the Civil War? Who knows.