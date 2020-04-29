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Two Docs use Logic, Reason, Statistics, Science and Common Sense to provide a solution to COVID 19.
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70 views • April 29, 2020
These two Dr's have the logical solution to COVID 19. You quarantine the sick, not the healthy! The USA has been taken for a ride. RE-OPEN the USA NOW!
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