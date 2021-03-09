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The Original Forest on Flat Earth part 25 update...
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618 views • March 09, 2021
I had to edit and re-upload this video to support better visuals and understanding for some viewers...
There will be one more video after this one which will be of my upcoming trip and I believe I will leave all the videos up in the hopes that others will happen upon these videos to see the truth of the Bible, creation, the flood and the giant trees of the Bible.
God Bless...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Hangman1128
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHygWFStecxDHm3dgIZEixg
There will be one more video after this one which will be of my upcoming trip and I believe I will leave all the videos up in the hopes that others will happen upon these videos to see the truth of the Bible, creation, the flood and the giant trees of the Bible.
God Bless...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Hangman1128
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHygWFStecxDHm3dgIZEixg
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