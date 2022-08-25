The Book of Genesis, Chapters 27-30, KJV

Genesis chapters 27 through 30. Esau is angry when he learns that Jacob got his blessing from their father Isaac. He pleads with Isaac and gets angry instead of repenting and turning to God. Esau declares his desire to kill Jacob to get even and Jacob flees to the land of his relatives and finds haven with Laban, his uncle. There he meets Rachel and asks for her hand in marriage. Laban agrees, but requires that Jacob marry Rachel's older sister, Leah, also. Jacob has twelve sons which become the fathers of the twelve tribes of Israel. here we see clear obedience to God in not intermarrying with devil worshipper and not polluting Adam's bloodline with the blood of fallen angels. It is through this bloodline that God's perfect sacrifice-Jehoshua Messiah-comes that salvation comes to those who believe on His name. Thank you for watching. God bless you. 215p 234p