John Todd spoke the truth about Hollywood & the occult but was falsely accused

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Credits to Patrick_Eyre





John Todd claimed to be a former occultist who was born into a 'witchcraft family' before converting to Christianity. He was a primary source for many Chick Publications works against Dungeons & Dragons, roman catholicism, neopaganism, and Christian rock.





Tood spoke truth about Hollywood and American music but was hated by the power-elite and globalists.





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