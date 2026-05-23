John Todd spoke the truth about Hollywood & the occult but was falsely accused

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits to Patrick_Eyre
John Todd claimed to be a former occultist who was born into a 'witchcraft family' before converting to Christianity. He was a primary source for many Chick Publications works against Dungeons & Dragons, roman catholicism, neopaganism, and Christian rock.
Tood spoke truth about Hollywood and American music but was hated by the power-elite and globalists.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Website: www.ssremnant.org
Email: [email protected]