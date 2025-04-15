Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin USP Grade (>99% purity) Pills, Capsules And Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html





Ivermectin Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven) - https://sunfruitdan.co/3UB0XkV

The Ivermectin Parasite Detox Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/4dkNUv6

The Ivermectin Aggressive Parasite Detox Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/426l0uc

Ivermectin Cancer Protocol! - https://bit.ly/482qU0x

Ivermectin Aggressive Anti-Cancer Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/44QiDN5

Ivermectin COVID-19 Protocol - (Updated) - https://sunfruitdan.co/3xUtxop





Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html





How Many Times A Day Should You Take Ivermectin?





A question I get asked frequently in regard to Ivermectin, which is a medication with a wide variety of positive effects, such as anti-viral, anti-parasitic, and anti-cancer effects, is how many times per day should people ideally take Ivermectin?





If you want to find out, watch this video "How Many Times A Day Should You Take Ivermectin?" from start to finish to find out!





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Micro Ingredients Organic Chlorella Powder - https://amzn.to/4hVkh5z





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Vitamin K2 Liquid - https://amzn.to/44BvW1T

UNIQUE E A.C. Grace Company, Tocotrienols - https://amzn.to/44mNlNt

Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html

Eden Foods Fine Grind French Celtic Sea Salt - https://amzn.to/3noz

Seeking Health Magnesium Malate Powder - https://amzn.to/41sniD5

Nordic Naturals Omega-3, Lemon Flavor, Fish Oil - EPA & DHA - https://amzn.to/3ZxbosI

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm



