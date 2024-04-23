Create New Account
Have the Russians and Chinese Infiltrated America?
channel image
The Prisoner
9086 Subscribers
188 views
Published Yesterday

“The world’s wealth is in Americans’ pockets; Americans are in Jews’ pockets”

- Chinese saying

Jew World Order

https://www.jewworldorder.org/2022/05/

The New World Order is the Jew World Order!

http://one-just-world.blogspot.com/2015/08/the-new-world-order-is-jew-world-order.html

New world order pledged to Jews 80 years ago

https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/452693/New-world-order-pledged-to-Jews-80-years-ago

Mirrored - MediaGiant

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
americapalestineis

