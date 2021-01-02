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Battle of Vienna 2020
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32 views • January 02, 2021
Meanwhile, the #FakeNews #media isn't telling the world that The Battle of Vienna is raging as we speak.
Mostly peaceful and tolerant #Muslims burn and pillage city infamous for their crushing defeat on 9/11.
Mostly peaceful and tolerant #Muslims burn and pillage city infamous for their crushing defeat on 9/11.
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