Supreme Court Stabs America In The Back



We need to accept who is really in charge of America. We need to know who they are. Because they aren’t occupying the three branches of Government we pay our taxes to maintain. And they clearly aren’t representing the sanctity of free and fair elections after the Supreme Court sunk the final knife into the back of our Constitutional Republic. Meanwhile, the election fraud is becoming increasingly creative. And the GOP could have done alot more to support our Election integrity. But they didn't. This is the America we are free falling into.

The billionaires have increased their wealth by 30% in 2020. While Middle America has been decimated. A recipe for hyperinflation and an oncoming third world reality. This as the incoming Administration will ignore the needed recovery time and money needed to restore 60% of America's small businesses. Meanwhile, boasting the passing of a 12 Trillion dollar reparations deal and the far left pushes a 10-100 Trillion Dollar Green New Deal that will put middle America in its grave. Its no wonder that the calls for secession are gaining steam. The chairman of the Texas GOP, Allen West, released a statement on the court’s decision.



“The Supreme Court, in tossing the Texas lawsuit that was joined by seventeen states and 106 US congressman, have decreed that a state can take unconstitutional actions and violate its own election law. Resulting in damaging effects on other states that abide by the law, while the guilty state suffers no consequences. This decision establishes a precedent that says states can violate the US constitution and not be held accountable. This decision will have far reaching ramifications for the future of our constitutional republic. Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution.”



An age of tyranny is upon us. Joe Biden will lead us into the Great Reset, reopen the border, and seriously restrict the Second Amendment but its likely that old Joe won’t last through 2021 after leaks like this are championed by the anarchist media. And Kamala Harris and the far left will tear down everything Americans fought for, built, invented and believed in for 244 years. Now that your vote has been debased through open fraud. You really have no other choice as an American other than to organize as a massive resistance against the Biden-Harris Chinese Corpracratic insurgency that will be voted in by the Electoral College on Monday.