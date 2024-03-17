The Moho
Mar 16, 2024
Multiple Shots In Her Face, Her Upper Jaw 80% Gone. She Was Pregnant And Nearly Giving Birth...
When I first saw Saida, I were shocked in unbearable pain. Multiple shots in her face and paws, she was pregnant. They didn't just want to end but wanted she suffered. Those evil teenagers must get punished for what they did but their cruel parents fought and they run away freely leaving Saida with her nightmare life ahead never heal. Her upper jaw gone, it's too distress to show in this video.The vet did the impossible but still can't save her puppies. Saida might know they gone and she started to cry, later that night we gave her a teddy puppy to calm her...
❤️Саида🐕, ЖИВИ 🙏🏻МАЛЫШКА❤️ !
