AI Cognitive Mirror, an interview with Aaron Day

AI isn’t replacing human thinking, it’s reflecting it. Used correctly, it becomes a cognitive mirror—amplifying planning, reasoning, and clarity while filtering out noise and hallucinations through real sources and self-checking systems. The power isn’t in what AI “knows,” but in how it helps sharpen how you think. This conversation explores why intentional use matters more than ever. Watch the latest interview to see this shift in action.
#ArtificialIntelligence #AICognition #TechInsights #FutureThinking
