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Water FAST - Day 8
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123 views • September 02, 2021
Jumping straight into an extended water only fast is the most challenging way, but also the most effective way to transition your body into Ketosis. This is a state where natural systems heal a myriad of ailments. Excreting cell-by-cell toxins and deteriorated bits that the body has previously had no way to get rid of.
In this video I talk about my experience, what inspired it and multiple forms of fasting that are a lot easier, though they take longer to get the same results. ... sometimes jumping off a cliff may be the fastest way to the valley floor, but not necessarily optimal.
More information on FASTING will be at BitterrootBugle.com. Just 'search this site' for "FASTING".
TTFN
In this video I talk about my experience, what inspired it and multiple forms of fasting that are a lot easier, though they take longer to get the same results. ... sometimes jumping off a cliff may be the fastest way to the valley floor, but not necessarily optimal.
More information on FASTING will be at BitterrootBugle.com. Just 'search this site' for "FASTING".
TTFN
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