Water FAST - Day 8

Jumping straight into an extended water only fast is the most challenging way, but also the most effective way to transition your body into Ketosis. This is a state where natural systems heal a myriad of ailments. Excreting cell-by-cell toxins and deteriorated bits that the body has previously had no way to get rid of.



In this video I talk about my experience, what inspired it and multiple forms of fasting that are a lot easier, though they take longer to get the same results. ... sometimes jumping off a cliff may be the fastest way to the valley floor, but not necessarily optimal.



More information on FASTING will be at BitterrootBugle.com. Just 'search this site' for "FASTING".



TTFN