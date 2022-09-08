Situation Update, Sep 8, 2022 - Western Europe now facing "TOTAL FINANCIAL COLLAPSE" - experts and analysts urgently sound the alarm

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0:00 Intro
1:00 Collapse News
28:10 David Morgan Interview
1:02:50 David Dubyne Interview
- Featuring "double David" interviews with David Morgan and David Dubyne
- Dubyne predicts Western Europe faces "total collapse" from energy, industry and food shutdowns
- Morgan warns about European banks cratering, causing global financial CONTAGION
- Finland finance PhD Tuomas Melinen warns of "mayhem" and "collapse" of European economies
- Says we are only WEEKS or MONTHS away from the collapse of Europe's industrial base
- Switzerland now IMPRISONING people who heat their homes or who boil water
- Malinen warns all Europeans to stock up on cash, food, water and WOOD
- Europe faces unprecedented banking crisis, food crisis, energy crisis and civil unrest
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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