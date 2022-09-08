Situation Update, Sep 8, 2022 - Western Europe now facing "TOTAL FINANCIAL COLLAPSE" - experts and analysts urgently sound the alarm

0:00 Intro

1:00 Collapse News

28:10 David Morgan Interview

1:02:50 David Dubyne Interview





- Featuring "double David" interviews with David Morgan and David Dubyne

- Dubyne predicts Western Europe faces "total collapse" from energy, industry and food shutdowns

- Morgan warns about European banks cratering, causing global financial CONTAGION

- Finland finance PhD Tuomas Melinen warns of "mayhem" and "collapse" of European economies

- Says we are only WEEKS or MONTHS away from the collapse of Europe's industrial base

- Switzerland now IMPRISONING people who heat their homes or who boil water

- Malinen warns all Europeans to stock up on cash, food, water and WOOD

- Europe faces unprecedented banking crisis, food crisis, energy crisis and civil unrest







For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





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