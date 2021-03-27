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Rapper Lil Nas X Unveils ‘Satan Shoes’ W/ Human Blood Inside, Limited To 666 Pairs
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254 views • March 27, 2021
This rapper teamed up with Nike to make a satan shoe with human blood inside...
What is the world coming to when a major shoe brand releases shoes with human blood inside?
You need to see this!
Thanks for watching!
God Bless you all!!!!
#shoes #nike #lilnasx
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What is the world coming to when a major shoe brand releases shoes with human blood inside?
You need to see this!
Thanks for watching!
God Bless you all!!!!
#shoes #nike #lilnasx
If you like my content and wish to see me continue making videos, please consider supporting ETP, thanks everyone.
Patreon. https://www.patreon.com/Endtimesprodu...
Paypal - paypal.me/EndTimesProductions
Shared from and subscribe to:
End Times Productions
https://www.youtube.com/c/EndTimesProductions/videos
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