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Parents Protested Mask Mandates For Schools And Won
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1455 views • May 02, 2021
**100s of parents in Vail, AZ attended a School Board meeting, protesting mask mandates for schools. They would not leave. The Board was overwhelmed and outnumbered. They quit. The parents elected new members and immediately struck down mask mandates for kids. This is the way. **
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