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Adam Kokesh Interview
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6 views • June 16, 2020
Adam Kokesh is an American libertarian political activist, radio host, and author. Kokesh was a U.S. 2020 Libertarian presidential candidate running on the single-issue platform of an "orderly dissolution of the federal government."
Kokesh is a former U.S. Marine Corps sergeant, serving in the Iraq War in 2004. Upon his return from Iraq, he became an anti-war activist and an advocate for Iraq Veterans Against the War. He emerged as a radio talk show host in 2011 when his TV, radio and web access show Adam vs. The Man was licensed by RT America; this show was cancelled months later due to an FEC complaint.
He first came to national attention after his photograph appeared in various newspapers, including the front page of the Los Angeles Times at a protest during Alberto Gonzales's testimony to Congress regarding the dismissal of U.S. attorneys.
https://thefreedomline.com/
https://www.facebook.com/TheGardenOfFreedomArizona/
Kokesh is a former U.S. Marine Corps sergeant, serving in the Iraq War in 2004. Upon his return from Iraq, he became an anti-war activist and an advocate for Iraq Veterans Against the War. He emerged as a radio talk show host in 2011 when his TV, radio and web access show Adam vs. The Man was licensed by RT America; this show was cancelled months later due to an FEC complaint.
He first came to national attention after his photograph appeared in various newspapers, including the front page of the Los Angeles Times at a protest during Alberto Gonzales's testimony to Congress regarding the dismissal of U.S. attorneys.
https://thefreedomline.com/
https://www.facebook.com/TheGardenOfFreedomArizona/
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