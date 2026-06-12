Critical Pivot Decisions, an interview with Dr. Chris Martenson

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Major changes often come down to a few key decisions. Whether it's energy, technology, finances, or long-term planning, the choices made at critical turning points can have lasting effects. This conversation explores how people assess risk, build flexibility into their plans, and prepare for uncertainty in a rapidly changing world. It's a thought-provoking look at resilience, adaptability, and the importance of thinking ahead. Watch the latest interview and join the conversation.
#Preparedness #DecisionMaking #Resilience #FuturePlanning #Innovation
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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