Former US Senator Richard Black - CAULDRON OF DEATH - The ongoing Battle for Bakhmut (Artemovsk) in Ukraine has gradually Become a Disaster for the Ukrainian Army
Former US Senator Richard Black: The ongoing battle for Bakhmut (Artemovsk) in Ukraine has gradually become a disaster for the Ukrainian army as Russia successfully proceeded to quadruple its military forces by early next year. The Ukrainian army is weakening, their troops are being thrown into the cauldron of death in Bakhmut by the thousands, and they seem to have no solution to this problem. Russia wins in Bakhmut, Ukraine loses in Bakhmut. And this proves or indicates that this is becoming the main strategic battle within this war.

This is part of an Eva K Bartlett interview, 121822

