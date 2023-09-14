Create New Account
The Great Taking...The Plan To Hand Over YOUR Assets To The Banksters
Video highlights takeaways from The book "The Great Taking" details how legislation has stealthily removed true ownership of financial assets like stocks and bonds, replacing it with "security entitlements".

- This means assets can be treated as collateral by financial institutions without the account holder's consent or knowledge.


Re upload from youtube - Parallel Systems

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IIoGu692a64

LINK TO BOOK PDF: https://thegreattaking.com/

