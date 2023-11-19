Create New Account
Taxes & Debt = Economic Slavery
GoneDark
Published 19 hours ago

All Governments are Immoral and Criminal.  The wealthy elite run them, pay no taxes, use public debt to finance their psychopathic agendas, fund endless wars, and keep everyone else down.  

controltaxeswealtheconomicsslaverydebtwarsfinanceagendas

