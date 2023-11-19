Taxes & Debt = Economic Slavery

All Governments are Immoral and Criminal. The wealthy elite run them, pay no taxes, use public debt to finance their psychopathic agendas, fund endless wars, and keep everyone else down.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.